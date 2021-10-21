https://sputnik-georgia.com/20211001/soskuchilis-glamurnaya-dzholi-vpervye-za-dolgoe-vremya-vyshla-v-svet–260069181.html

Did you miss? Glamorous Jolie was published for the first time in a long time

The 46-year-old star has created a flawless and stylish look that attracted the attention of all photographers and fans

TBILISI, October 1 – Sputnik. American actress Angelina Jolie came out for the first time in a long time – a star in a glamorous outfit made a splash at a secular evening. Jolie cannot be called a lover of social events, the actress spends all her time at home with her children. But for the sake of charity, the star is ready for anything – recently Angelina agreed to attend the Variety’s Power of Woman event. As soon as Jolie came out, she immediately attracted the attention of all the photographers present – all thanks to her glamorous and elegant image. The actress did not give up her favorite monochrome and appeared in a pleated coffee-colored dress. The high collar added a special charm to the maxi dress. Jolie was accompanied by one of her daughters – 16-year-old Zakhara, who preferred a snow-white outfit. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

