Director of "Yeralash" Belostotsky accused of pedophilia

A Russian director, screenwriter, director of Yeralash Ilya Belostotsky has been in the capital's pre-trial detention center for a year already, he is charged with lecherous actions
MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. A Russian director, screenwriter, director of Yeralash Ilya Belostotsky has been in the capital’s pre-trial detention center for a year now. It turned out that he was taken into custody in mid-October last year and has been kept in a pre-trial detention center since then. term from three to eight years. Belostotsky – Russian director, screenwriter, actor and producer, is a member of the Guild of Russian Filmmakers. From the mid-2000s and until recently he worked as a stage director at Yeralash.
