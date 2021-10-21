https://ria.ru/20211021/epidemiya-1755592417.html

Doctors warn of impending epidemic of kidney failure

Doctors warned of an impending epidemic of renal failure – Russia news today

Doctors warn of impending epidemic of kidney failure

Global warming could lead to an epidemic of chronic renal failure (CRF) among millions of workers around the world, according to the Guardian … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

2021-10-21T15: 01

2021-10-21T15: 01

2021-10-21T15: 43

in the world

Salvador

South America

the whole world

Near East

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/153039/31/1530393134_0:124:3076:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_63598b124e6dbdc65778595eee490ad2.jpg

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Global warming could lead to an epidemic of chronic kidney failure (CRF) among millions of workers around the world, according to the Guardian newspaper, citing doctors who emphasize that chronic kidney disease is associated with heat stress. It is expected that temperatures in different parts of the world will continue to rise, which means that the risk of developing CRF will increase. In particular, for people engaged in manual labor. “Heat exhaustion threatens the livelihoods of millions of people and nullifies all efforts to reduce poverty,” – quotes the newspaper as a former member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Tord Kjellstrom. edition, epidemics of CRF have already erupted in hot rural regions of Central America, for example in El Salvador and Nicaragua, where a record number of agricultural workers began to die from kidney disease. In addition, doctors are seeing an increase in cases in other parts of Central America, as well as in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa and India.

https://ria.ru/20210923/klimat-1751487989.html

Salvador

South America

the whole world

Near East

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/153039/31/1530393134_345-0:3076:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f284cb43b11de32a2a06d2a3fc74e96a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, el salvador, south america, the whole world, middle east