https://ria.ru/20211021/epidemiya-1755592417.html
Doctors warn of impending epidemic of kidney failure
Doctors warned of an impending epidemic of renal failure – Russia news today
Doctors warn of impending epidemic of kidney failure
Global warming could lead to an epidemic of chronic renal failure (CRF) among millions of workers around the world, according to the Guardian … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
2021-10-21T15: 01
2021-10-21T15: 01
2021-10-21T15: 43
in the world
Salvador
South America
the whole world
Near East
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/153039/31/1530393134_0:124:3076:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_63598b124e6dbdc65778595eee490ad2.jpg
MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Global warming could lead to an epidemic of chronic kidney failure (CRF) among millions of workers around the world, according to the Guardian newspaper, citing doctors who emphasize that chronic kidney disease is associated with heat stress. It is expected that temperatures in different parts of the world will continue to rise, which means that the risk of developing CRF will increase. In particular, for people engaged in manual labor. “Heat exhaustion threatens the livelihoods of millions of people and nullifies all efforts to reduce poverty,” – quotes the newspaper as a former member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Tord Kjellstrom. edition, epidemics of CRF have already erupted in hot rural regions of Central America, for example in El Salvador and Nicaragua, where a record number of agricultural workers began to die from kidney disease. In addition, doctors are seeing an increase in cases in other parts of Central America, as well as in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa and India.
https://ria.ru/20210923/klimat-1751487989.html
Salvador
South America
the whole world
Near East
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/153039/31/1530393134_345-0:3076:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f284cb43b11de32a2a06d2a3fc74e96a.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, el salvador, south america, the whole world, middle east
Doctors warn of impending epidemic of kidney failure