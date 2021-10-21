Dogecoin – what is it? Is it worth investing in it?

Dogecoin is a real discovery of the cryptocurrency market. This asset, which was originally created as a joke, has become a full-fledged digital currency, and its price is showing consistent sharp growth. What is Dogecoin? What makes it different? Is it really worth taking an interest in it and allocating part of your capital to it?

To understand the Dogecoin phenomenon, you need to take a closer look at Bitcoin, whose current price is hovering around $ 57,000. Since its inception, BTC has become a widely discussed and gaining popularity tool. There is a lot of talk about bitcoin, and the number of its supporters is growing every month.

Dogecoin is a response to the surge in interest in Satoshi Nakamoto’s creation and cryptocurrencies in general. However, what sets it apart from other altcoins is that it was created by accident. Although there is no confirmed information on this, it is difficult to evaluate otherwise the creation, which was supposed to refer to Bitcoin and took its name and logo from one of the most popular Internet memes – a Shiba Inu dog named “Dodge”. Dogecoin is a kind of parody of a full-fledged cryptocurrency.

Who is behind the creation of Dogecoin?

Dogecoin was launched on December 8, 2013. The creators of “Dogecoin” are Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus. The first of them, at the time of the release of the new cryptocurrency, held the position of a software engineer at Adobe. The latter worked for IBM. They decided to create their own peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that would be much more widespread and readily available.

Dogecoin’s debut was met with great interest. Within 30 days after the appearance of the asset, its official website was visited by more than a million users. In turn, only three days were enough to actual Dogecoin price has grown sixfold since launch. However, the subsequent fate turned out to be not so colorful. The lack of an idea for project management and a few minor problems led to the fact that no one took seriously the cryptocurrency with a dog on the logo.



Why has there been a sharp jump in Dogecoin prices?

2021 can be safely considered a real renaissance for Dogecoin. Since January, the currency has grown by 13 thousand percent. It is possible that this is just the beginning of the big offensive of the “dog” cryptocurrency. Elon Musk is behind her success this year. The head of Tesla used social media channels to taunt Dogecoin in a derisive manner and led many investors to view the asset as a source of potential profit.

The parody currency was taken seriously by traders, and today it can be considered a full-fledged investment asset. This is evidenced by the fact that Dogecoin is the fourth largest cryptocurrency in the market by capitalization.

The creators did not become millionaires

Interestingly, the creators of Dogecoin are not doing very well in the wake of its current popularity. They got rid of their coins. Since the beginning of the existence of “Dogecoin” they have managed to collect their own virtual coins in the amount of about 5 thousand dollars. In addition, they “unearthed” coins worth another $ 10,000. Palmer and Marcus have ceased to be involved in the life of the currency.

The second sold part and used the proceeds to buy a car. Today, for the same amount of Dogecoin, he would receive up to ten million dollars. Little is known about the fate of Palmer’s tokens. Both claim to be opponents of cryptocurrencies, cutting themselves off completely from this market.

Does Dogecoin have a chance to rock the cryptocurrency market?

In a sense, this has already happened. It took only the ridiculous posts of Elon Musk for the unnoticed currency to become attractive. The events around Dogecoin to some extent confirm the emerging opinions that the near future may belong to small cryptocurrencies.

The positions of individual altcoins are expected to strengthen significantly in the next few months, and BTC will face an uncertain crisis. Such an event will be a real shock to the market. However, there are a few things to keep in mind before deciding to invest a significant amount of money in Dogecoin.

The rate hike this year is the result of speculation. The creation of Palmer and Marcus, like other cryptocurrencies, is influenced by such factors. At the moment, there is no economically sound data that would convince us that a cryptocurrency meme can be as valuable a tool as standard digital currencies.

Secondly, Dogecoin is not immune to inflation. If at some point there are too many of these coins on the market, the price of the asset will inevitably fall. The third and last thing is to remember the pedigree of this cryptocurrency. This is still the fruit of a joke, and its current popularity could fade very quickly.