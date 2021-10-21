do’s and don’ts

Based on the results of the meeting of the regional operational headquarters, the authorities of the Kuban adopted a number of decisions.

The situation with the coronavirus in the country remains very tense. Thousands of people fall ill with COVID-19 every day.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin yesterday held an online meeting with members of the Government.

– I am addressing a proposal to introduce non-working days throughout the Russian Federation from October 30 to November 7, – the Deputy Prime Minister said during the event Tatiana Golikova.

Vladimir Putin supported the initiative, announcing from October 30 to November 7 non-working days with the preservation of wages. He added that in regions where the situation with the incidence of coronavirus is close to critical, the weekend can be announced as early as October 23.

The final decision was left to the authorities of the regions of Russia. On October 21, a meeting of the operational headquarters was held in the Krasnodar Territory. The event was held by the Governor of Kuban Veniamin Kondratyev.

As a result of the meeting, it was decided to introduce new restrictive measures in the Krasnodar Territory.

We will tell you what can and cannot be done now in the Kuban.

QR codes at resorts



– Given the warm weather, it is quite expected that in the near future the number of tourists in the region will increase. We must do everything to prevent an outbreak of disease in our resorts, – said Veniamin Kondratyev.

The Governor of Kuban said that from October 30 to November 7 in resort cities, the entrance to restaurants, cafes and other leisure facilities will be possible only if there is a QR code from the personal account of public services.

– During the non-working week, we welcome guests, but on condition that they are vaccinated. Therefore, in resort towns, it will be possible to visit cafes, restaurants and other places of public catering and leisure only with QR codes. So we will ensure the safety of guests and residents, – explained Veniamin Kondratyev.

Restrictions on sports and cultural activities

– Sports and cultural events are always a large gathering of people. We must control the situation. Therefore, from October 30 to November 7, we will limit the holding of mass, sports and cultural events in the region. From October 25 to December 1, the admission of participants and spectators to them is possible only if there is a QR code from the personal account on the Gosuluga portal, – said Veniamin Kondratyev.

Vice-Governor of the Krasnodar Territory Anna Minkova noted that such a decision would make it possible to limit human contacts as much as possible and reduce the spread of coronavirus infection in the region.

Simply put, for some time residents and guests of the region will have to do without cultural and sports events at all, and then only those who have been vaccinated will be able to attend (and participate).

Recall that the Krasnodar Territory is among the leaders in the country in terms of the rate of vaccination against coronavirus – more than 2 million people have already been vaccinated. For the formation of collective immunity, at least 3.6 million adult residents of the Kuban must be vaccinated.

Vaccination centers operate in all cities and regions of the Kuban. Their list is available on the website of the regional Ministry of Health. You can find out where the waiting line is and how many vaccines are available in each of the points using the chatbot in Telegram @ vac23_bot and on the vaccine website here.rf.