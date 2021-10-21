https://ria.ru/20211021/rakety-1755508231.html

DPRK Foreign Ministry said the missile test is not directed against the United States

The DPRK Foreign Ministry said that the missile test is not directed against the United States – RIA Novosti, 10/21/2021

DPRK Foreign Ministry said the missile test is not directed against the United States

The DPRK Foreign Ministry claims that the recent submarine ballistic missile test was not directed against the United States or any other countries, and calls … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

2021-10-21

2021-10-21T04: 36

2021-10-21T04: 37

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The DPRK Foreign Ministry claims that the recent submarine ballistic missile test was not directed against the United States or any other countries, and calls the statements of Washington and the UN about the launch "meaningless" and "provocative", according to the North Korean news agency CTAC. The North Korean Foreign Ministry after comments The United States on the launch states that Washington should not "worry or suffer" because of the recent tests, since the DPRK only "uses its right to defense." "development and testing of the same weapons systems that the US possesses or is developing." Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said on Wednesday that the United States is calling on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and to engage in substantive dialogue. On Tuesday, South Korea announced the launch of an alleged SLBM in the DPRK in the Sea of ​​Japan, possibly from a submarine. … Various estimates of the range of its flight were called – from 450 to 590 kilometers, the height of the trajectory was a maximum of 60 kilometers. In Japan, they announced the launch of two missiles in the DPRK. On Wednesday night, the DPRK announced that on October 19 it had successfully tested a ballistic missile submarine, the country's leader Kim Jong-un personally did not participate in the missile tests.

USA

Japan

DPRK (North Korea)

2021

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/16/1570396310_77 0:2808:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c00ac1688fe82949f4488478f407126b.jpg

USA, Japan, United Nations, DPRK (North Korea), Kim Jong-un, DPRK Ministry of Foreign Affairs