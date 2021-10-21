Electric bus manufacturer is going to buy bankrupt SsangYong :: Autonews

The lost SsangYong may soon be bought by a consortium led by Edison Motors, which produces electric buses. This is reported by The Korea Times with reference to sources familiar with the situation. According to them, Electrical Life Business and Technology was also going to participate in the auction. However, the court refused this company due to the lack of a detailed financial plan.

As for Edison Motors, they are going to sign a preliminary agreement with SsangYong by the end of October. After that, a plan will be drawn up to rescue the automaker. Edison Motors plans to introduce 30 electric vehicles by 2030 following the acquisition of SsangYong.

At the moment, SsangYong is in a difficult financial position – at the end of 2020, the automaker filed for bankruptcy due to the inability to pay off creditors, to whom it owed a total of $ 150 million. At the moment, Koreans are actively looking for investors.

SsangYong expects to improve its position by introducing new models to the market, designed taking into account current trends. In particular, we are talking about hybrid and all-electric crossovers.

For example, not so long ago, SsangYong published the first design sketches of a new concept SUV called the X200. The car will receive retro features in the appearance in the form of an angular body, short overhangs and round optics, typical for Jeep cars.

