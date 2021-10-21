Elon Musk’s Boring Company allowed to build 51 subway stations near Las Vegas

Authorities in Clark County, Nevada, USA have approved plans for Elon Musk’s Boring Company, authorizing the construction of a system of Vegas Loop tunnels that will move Tesla electric vehicles around the clock. The system with 51 stations will combine tunnels with a total length of about 47 km.

The only thing left for the company to do is to obtain a number of special technical approvals from local regulators. The Boring Company project is essentially a more “exclusive” alternative to the metro, with drones moving around instead of trains. According to the president of the company Steve Davis (Steve Davis), the creation of Vegas Loop will be carried out in several stages. The constructed stations will be put into operation immediately.

In the first six months of the project, Boring expects to build 5-10 stations, after which 15-20 stations will be commissioned annually. The company intends to complete the construction within three years.

Expanding and moving forward with plans for the “Vegas Loop.” #ClarkCounty Commissioners just approved an agreement with the @boringcompany to establish and maintain a transportation system that will go under the Las Vegas Strip. It will also go to @AllegiantStadm and @UNLV… pic.twitter.com/2ju3xcFq7O – Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 20, 2021

Boring Company has repeatedly made statements about how effective the Vegas Loop system will be once it is completed. It is expected to carry 57,000 passengers per hour, with electric vehicles not picking up people at intermediate stations, taking passengers non-stop from origin to destination.

The company does not always succeed in achieving the stated goals. Earlier it was reported that the LVCC “ring” already put into operation in Las Vegas will carry 4,400 passengers per hour, but, according to the latest data, only 675 passengers have been transported so far.