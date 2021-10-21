Eminem admits he learned to rap again when he quit drugs

Rapper Eminem confessed to SiriusXM radio host Gray Rizzy that after drug addiction, he re-mastered rap music and read about everything that rhymes.

“The rhyme patterns didn’t even seem familiar to me. It was as if I was taken by surprise then. Sometimes I thought, “Did I say that?” – said Eminem.

On the 2009 track Things Get Worse for Relapse, Eminem stated that he supported Chris Brown, Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend, who beat her up. “Of course, I am on the side of Chris Brown, I would also beat this …” – reads Eminem. Although the rapper did not include the song on the album (only two years later the track was released on the rapper’s BoB album Every Play Is Crucial without this line), a fragment of the demo version of Things Get Worse merged online in 2019.

“I was wrong to say that. It was incredibly stupid. I got it wrong many times, especially during the recording of Relapse, when due to drugs I had to learn to rap again. Because of this situation, I had to learn to redo a lot. Then I thought: “Well, if there is a rhyme, then say it,” said Eminem.

At the end of December 2020, Eminem released the album Music To Be Murdered By – Side B. The album includes the song Zeus, in which the rapper apologizes to Rihanna for the words he said in Things Get Worse.

Eminem and Rihanna presented the track Love the Way You Lie in 2010, Numb in 2012 and The Monster in 2013. And in 2014, the performers went on a joint tour.