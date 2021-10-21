Emma Watson in an open bra meeting with the former vice president of the United States

Harry Potter star Emma Watson continues to captivate audiences with her revealing outfits.

Emma Watson (Photo: Joe Maher / Getty Images)

The 31-year-old actress and activist donned a skirt and cropped blouse suit that exposed Emma’s thin waist while attending the Climate Reality environmental event hosted by former US Vice President Al Gore in Edinburgh.

Her outfit by Emilia Wickstead was in line with the environmental agenda, as she wrote on Instagram that the nude bra look was “handcrafted in London using leftover fabrics, 62% recycled yarn that was produced in Italy. I will wear it more than once! “

Earl Gore and Emma Watson (Photo: @emmawatson)

Watson also shared footage of a conversation with Gore, who she says is one of her idols: “I think one of the many reasons I find Al Gore so convincing is because – despite the fact that he lost one of the biggest battles of his life to become president in 2000 … he continued to do the work he set out to do despite humiliation, loss and defeat. For me he is a hero. “

Despite the fact that this ensemble was definitely climate-friendly, many fans wondered if such a nude was appropriate for such an event.

“I love that the set is made of leftover fabric, but personally I would choose something to cover up the bra for a meeting with Al Gore”, “Honestly, Al Gore looks too dressed to meet Emma Watson, right?” – wrote in the comments. Others joked, comparing prints to curtains. Of course, there were those who liked the appearance of the actress and its message. Fans wrote, “Thank you for using your platform to promote local and sustainable handmade clothing.”

Emma Watson (Photo: @emmawatson)

By the way, earlier this month, Emma appeared at another environmental event – the Earthshot Prize Awards. The star has appeared on the red carpet for the first time since 2019. Her backless white Harris Reed gown was made from recycled bridal gowns.