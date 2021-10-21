Emma Watson’s very strange dress is being discussed online

The actress dressed up for the event according to the dress code: no new things, just worn ones or made from recycled materials.

Despite the fact that the Earthshot Prize environmental award ceremony took place a few days ago, the Internet is actively discussing not only the luxurious outfit of Kate Middleton, who wore a 10-year-old dress from Alexander McQueen to the event, but also the strange outfit of the Harry Potter star, the British actress Emma Watson.

Sticking to a dress code that suggested old dresses and suits, the 31-year-old celebrity appeared on the carpet in black flared trousers, coarse boots with thick soles, but most of all attention was drawn to a white asymmetrical cut with a completely open back, created by a gender-flexible fashion label. Harris Reed.

10 old wedding dresses donated to designer Harris Reed by the Oxfam thrift store chain were used to create the look. He shared pictures of Emma on his Instagram account.

“I am honored to dress Emma Watson head to toe for tonight’s Earthshot Prize. Emma wears a Demi-Couture Up-cycled dress from my FOUND collection using old @oxfamgb wedding dresses with classic ruffles and divine earrings. rings and bracelets #harrisreedxmissoma! Many thanks to @rebeccajbean for working night after night on this awesome piece, @phoebebluecobb for helping make it all happen !!! “, he wrote.

Despite the fact that under the publication of the designer there are many laudatory reviews, the actress’s outfit did not make an impression on netizens, and many called this exit Watson’s fashion failure.

So, stylist Lisa Berber noted that the outfit of a naturally beautiful girl is complete bad taste.

“When we wanted to do something creative and innovative, but it turned out, how did it happen. Unsuccessful mixing of styles: what does the wedding have to do with it?

