Erdogan threatened to send ambassadors of ten countries

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel ambassadors from 10 states, including the United States, from the country, who called for the release of human rights activist Osman Kavala.

ANKARA, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to expel ambassadors from 10 states, including the United States, who have called for the release of human rights defender Osman Kavala. Earlier, the embassies of 10 countries – Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States – spoke calling on Turkey to release Kavala. After that, the Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the call of the ambassadors of these countries, they were reminded of the need to comply with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. “Why do these 10 ambassadors make such statements? I told our Foreign Ministry that we do not have the luxury of receiving them in our country. This is your business. – give a lesson to Turkey? Who are you? Leave Kavala. Do you leave murderers, terrorists and bandits in your own countries? They always answer: “The court is independent.” That is, your court is independent, and ours, therefore, is dependent? Our court sets the best example of independence, “Erdogan told Turkish journalists on the plane, returning from a trip to African countries. Cited by the Haberturk TV channel, Osman Kavala is a well-known Turkish human rights activist, founder of the cultural foundation Anadolu Kültür AŞ, which, in particular, supports projects of ethnic and religious minorities, often with an international focus, including reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian populations and the peaceful solution of the Kurdish issue. In February 2020, a Turkish court acquitted Kavala on charges of involvement in an attempted overthrow of the government in the 2013 Istanbul Gezi Park protests, but the Istanbul prosecutor’s office issued a new arrest warrant on the same day. New charges were brought against Kavala, this time for participating in a coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016.

