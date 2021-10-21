Ethereum hits 5-month high: does the coin have a chance to set a new historical record

The cryptocurrency crossed the mark in 4200 dollars per coin, skyrocketing to a five-month high. Ethereum price increased by 7.3%, showing the largest gain since the beginning of October.

Ethereum is heading before a new record

The price chart shows that the path of least resistance leads to a larger target, and Ethereum may soon set a new all-time high. The cryptocurrency has confidently broken the bearish trend that connected the May and September highs. In early October, bitcoin overcame similar resistance, and the price of digital currency has set a new record – almost 67 thousand dollars.

The Bears

These are investors who enter the market during a period of economic and price decline. Their tactic is to sell stocks at the beginning of a downtrend and then buy them at the end at the lowest price.

The Relative Strength Index (a measure used to analyze financial markets) signals an oversold condition in the market that is above 70. Therefore, a pullback to the previous obstacle, which turned in support at the level 4030 dollars per Ethereum, can be seen before the rally to new all-time highs.

At the time of creation of this material, the cost of Ethereum fluctuates at the level 4124 dollars for a coin. The maximum price of the second most popular cryptocurrency in the world rose to 4379 dollars… The market capitalization of the coin is 483.4 billion dollars, reports CoinDesk…