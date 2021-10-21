Ethical standards did not agree: Activision Blizzard fired more than 20 employees

After the start of the scandal with allegations of discrimination and harassment from the company Activision Blizzard more than 20 employees were laid off. This is stated in a statement by the executive president. Francis Townsend…

About 20 more people were brought to disciplinary responsibility. In addition, the company plans to recruit 19 people to the ethics council to assist in the investigation of the situation.

Townsend argues that a publisher does not care about the merit and position of an employee if there is a conflict of ethics. But none of Activision Blizzard’s top management was fired.

The statement also said that the company allegedly wants to resolve the conflict and earn support from the team. The absurdity is that Townsend is responsible for bringing the conflict to such an extent.

The fact is that initially the top manager called the accusations by the California authorities “unfounded.” Later to the head of the publishing house Bobby Kotiku had to apologize.

Earlier it became known that the publishing house Activision Blizzard ready to pay about $ 18 million to employees who experienced discrimination and harassment in the workplace. However, workers and union representatives criticized the initiative, as the amount is too small against the background of the company’s billions in revenue. In addition, the leadership of the video game giant was convicted of putting pressure on activists.

See also: The Fall of Blizzard: Harassment, Boycott and Flight of Players

Bobby Kotick summoned for questioning by the US Securities and Exchange Commission