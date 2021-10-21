https://ria.ru/20211021/belorussiya-1755592868.html
EU to discuss sanctions against Belarus, Merkel said
European Union leaders will discuss economic sanctions against Belarus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
BERLIN, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The leaders of the European Union will discuss economic sanctions against Belarus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. “Another topic is migration, which, thanks to the hybrid actions of President Lukashenko, has become very urgent again for Poland, Lithuania and, of course, Germany. We will talk about what new sanctions, economic sanctions, we can pay attention – foreign ministers have already discussed this – to clearly show that we condemn this kind of trafficking in persons with state participation, “Merkel said before the start of the EU leaders’ summit. She clarified that the EU leaders will discuss this topic On Friday.
