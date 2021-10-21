https://ria.ru/20211021/polsha-1755704720.html

European Parliament adopts tough resolution on Poland

The European Parliament adopted a tough resolution on Poland – RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

European Parliament adopts tough resolution on Poland

The European Parliament at the plenary session in Strasbourg by a majority vote on Thursday approved a resolution in which it called on the European Commission and the EU Council to immediately … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

2021-10-21

2021-10-21T22: 35

2021-10-21T22: 35

BRUSSELS, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The European Parliament at the plenary session in Strasbourg by a majority vote on Thursday approved a resolution in which it called on the European Commission and the EU Council to immediately initiate legal proceedings over Poland’s violation of the principles of the rule of European law, as well as to refuse Warsaw to allocate funds from EU funds to finance the national reconstruction plan economy after the pandemic. The resolution was supported by 502 deputies, 153 voted against, 16 abstained 16. “The Constitutional Court of Poland has no legal force and independence and has no right to interpret the country’s constitution … Parliament demands that the money of European taxpayers not be transferred to governments that are rude, purposeful and systematically undermine European values, calls on the European Commission and the EU Council to act, including: initiate a violation procedure in an EU court, enact a provision on a conditional mechanism (financing countries from EU funds – ed.), refuse to approve the Polish national economic recovery plan, the leaders at the summit to discuss the situation in Poland and adopt a joint declaration in the most decisive terms, “the statement reads following the adoption of the resolution. , who condemned the actions of the Polish authorities. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, instructed to study the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court in order to take further measures. Both the heads of the EU bodies and the leaders of individual EU countries have already expressed criticism of this decision of Warsaw. Among the possible retaliatory steps, von der Leyen also previously named challenging the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court in an EU court and the use of a conditional mechanism of European financing, which in practice could mean depriving Warsaw of access to EU finances. European Parliament in Strasbourg, where they defended their positions. On Thursday, the discussion on the crisis of the rule of law in Poland is already being discussed by the leaders of the European Union at the summit in Brussels. The leaders of the EU member states at the summit in Brussels in December 2020 agreed on a multi-year financial plan for the EU and a fund for the restoration of the Euroeconomy, which were previously blocked by Poland and Hungary. The claims of Poland and Hungary concerned the intention of other countries to link the allocation of money from the EU budget to the rule of law in individual countries. In July 2020, following one of the longest-ever EU summit, leaders agreed on a € 750 billion package to fund the recovery of Europe, whose economy has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. This emergency package is linked to the EU’s multi-year financial plan of 1.08 trillion euros and includes the possibility of providing concessional loans and subsidies to the countries of the Union. The introduction of a “conditional mechanism” was pushed by the countries of Western and Northern Europe to ensure that recipient states European financial resources will adhere to the values ​​and norms of the European Union, and that the EU has a mechanism to stop such financing in the event of a departure from the norms. The “conditional mechanism” was introduced against the background of many years of disagreements in the EU, primarily due to the actions of the authorities of Poland and Hungary, which are criticized by Western European countries for the inconsistency of policy with the principles of the rule of law.

