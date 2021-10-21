European Parliament issued an ultimatum to the European Commission over the rule of law | News from Germany about Europe | DW

The European Parliament issued an ultimatum to the European Commission in a dispute over the application of the new EU regulation on punishment for violations of the rule of law in the countries of the European Union. The letter from the head of MEPs David Sassoli, referred to by AFP on Thursday, October 21, indicates that the parliament will file a lawsuit against the commission in the European Court of Justice if it does not activate this mechanism by November 2.
The EU rule of law mechanism was approved by the participants of the EU summit in December 2020, entered into force, but has not yet been applied. It provides that the European Commission can reduce the allocation of funds from the joint budget to those countries in which there is a threat of misuse of money due to violations of the rule of law.
Poland and Hungary filed lawsuits in court
Poland and Hungary, although not explicitly mentioned in the Sassoli letter, may become the first EU member states to apply the new regulation. Warsaw and Budapest, in turn, filed lawsuits against the rule of law mechanism in the European Court of Justice. The solution is expected in 2022 and before that, the member states have decided not to rush to use it. But the ultimatum of the European parliamentarians demanding to apply the mechanism already this year increases the pressure on the European Commission.
Recently, the dispute over the supremacy of national laws over EU legislation between Warsaw and Brussels has escalated sharply. On October 19, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of “blackmail”, and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, responded by threatening Poland with sanctions. This dispute is likely to continue at the EU summit on October 21 as well.
“The collapse of the European Union? Can’t wait!”
The answer of convinced Europeans
Since the beginning of 2017, weekly rallies and demonstrations of the newly created Pulse of Europe movement have been held on the central squares of the largest cities in Germany since the beginning of 2017. It was a reaction of supporters of the European Union to Brexit, the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States and the strengthening of anti-European forces before the elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany.
The birthplace of the movement is Frankfurt am Main
The movement originated in Frankfurt am Main, where the first rally took place in November 2016. About 200 people came to it then. From January 2017, demonstrations began to take place in the financial capital of Germany on a weekly basis – every Sunday at 14:00. In February, the number of participants exceeded 2,000 for the first time. One of their slogans: “Together we will make Europe a better place.”
He never went to a demonstration before.
At the origins of the movement was 44-year-old Frankfurt lawyer Daniel Röder. After the election of Donald Trump, he sent an email to his acquaintances with an appeal to speak up in defense of a united democratic Europe and European values. After that, together with his wife Sabina, also a lawyer, he took up the organization of rallies. Soon, initiative groups appeared in other cities.
Calling the Dutch not to leave
The first important task of the movement was to support the pro-European forces in the Netherlands, where in the parliamentary elections on March 15, the party of opponents of EU membership could become the strongest force. On March 5, participants in a rally at the foot of the Cologne Cathedral addressed the voters of the neighboring country with an appeal in Dutch: “Stay with us!” The elections showed that the Dutch will not leave.
“Now Macron”
The next task is to prevent the victory of Marine Le Pen in the presidential elections in France. After all, the leader of the right-wing “National Front” is seeking his country’s exit from the EU. The sympathies of the participants in the movement are clearly on the side of the most pro-European candidate – Emmanuel Macron. Although, in general, Pulse of Europe is positioned as a non-partisan movement and does not support specific politicians.
Young people want to be friends
“Friends” – the participants of the rally in the center of Munich wrote on their homemade poster, specially highlighting the letters EU – the abbreviation of the European Union. In the EU, young people especially appreciate the absence of internal borders and the diverse opportunities for school, student and scientific exchanges.
Seniors are grateful for a lasting peace
In mid-March, Pulse of Europe rallies were already held in almost 50 cities in Germany, gathering from several tens to several thousand people. Elderly Germans also actively attend demonstrations. For the post-war generation, judging by the speeches of its representatives, the main merit of the European Union is that it reconciled the peoples who had been at war for centuries and ensured a lasting peace for the countries that entered it.
The rally will take place in any weather
Pulse of Europe activists strongly believe that in order to really influence public opinion, demonstrations need to be staged weekly. And they are confident that, at least until the elections in France, their supporters will come every Sunday. Even if, as at a rally in Berlin on March 19, instead of banners, banners and balloons, they will have to hold umbrellas in their hands.
The movement becomes pan-European
In February, Amsterdam and Paris joined Pulse of Europe, followed by other French cities in March, Brussels, Lisbon, Luxembourg, Vienna. However, the movement still enjoys the greatest support in Germany itself. And here on September 24 elections to the Bundestag are coming. So after the summer break, German EU supporters are likely to resume their weekly rallies.
Author: Andrey Gurkov
