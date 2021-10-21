Expert: the absence of antibodies to covid after two vaccines speaks of the peculiarities of immunity – Society

MOSCOW, October 21. / TASS /. The lack of antibodies to coronavirus after vaccination with two different drugs against coronavirus indicates that a person has a “rare immunological breakdown.” This was announced on Thursday by Alexander Gorelov, deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

“In a situation where you were vaccinated, you have zero [антител], you to the immunologist. If you have changed two vaccines and you have zero [антител] – you have a rare immunological breakdown, “he said on the air of the Doctor TV channel.

Gorelov also added that in general, tests for the determination of antibodies to coronavirus for ordinary people do not make sense, they are necessary only for scientific purposes.

“In the world, no one determines antibodies: neither before vaccination, nor after vaccination, nor instead of vaccination. This is an exclusively epidemiological test only for science and epidemiology – in order to [следить] for the spread of infection and plan anti-epidemic measures, “he said, adding that tests usually show the general presence of various antibodies in the human body, and not just neutralizing the coronavirus.

According to the methodological recommendations of the Ministry of Health, if a person does not develop antibodies after the first vaccination against coronavirus, it is recommended to do the second vaccination with another drug and six months later.