Experts named the share of women among builders and repairmen :: Society :: RBC

Only a quarter of the craftsmen offering their services in the field of construction and landscaping are women. 52% of craftsmen work alone

In the segment of services in the field of repair, construction and improvement, 25% of the proposals come from women specialists. This follows from the data of the Data Insight experts and the Avito Services service (available from RBC).

In total, 1.7 million people work in this area in Russia – 18% of the total service market, which is more than 244 thousand teams and 269 thousand private craftsmen.

The study was conducted by telephone survey using CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) technology (a total of 1,600 interviews in March 2021), online survey by the method of stream sampling (River Sampling) and via Internet panels (65/35) – self-completion according to a standardized questionnaire ( 253 of them are questionnaires of providers of services for construction and landscaping). An online survey was also conducted using the questionnaire method on the base of Avito partners, who, in the 12 months preceding the survey, had at least one active advertisement for the provision of services (1038 providers of services for construction and landscaping), used the internal statistics of supply and demand of Avito Services ”for the first three quarters of 2021.

The average age of specialists is 35–44 years, and in 52% of cases they work alone, at the same time, more than half of the teams work together on a permanent basis, and 37% attract additional foremen during periods of high demand. For 89% of specialists, work in the field of repair and construction is the main occupation, and builders are ready to work on weekends as well: 38% of specialists and teams do it regularly, and 57% are ready to take additional shifts if necessary.

In the top of the most frequently ordered services: construction of houses and turnkey cottages, roofing works, construction of wooden houses, construction of fences, as well as construction of brick, concrete and block houses. At the same time, in the field of construction and landscaping, more than the market average, the share of orders from state and municipal orders – 39% of teams noted that various services are actively using their services, but private traders are in the lead in the number of orders – 77% of teams work with them. market.