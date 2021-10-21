Favorite men of sultry beauty Jennifer Lopez: from Affleck to Rodriguez

Many fans of Jennifer are sure that the famous actor was involved in the collapse of her second marriage. Lopez announced her engagement to him four months after she quickly completed the divorce. Ben presented her with a luxurious pink diamond ring for $ 1.5 million. Needless to say, many envied Ben. The girl from the Bronx has already starred in many films that brought her worldwide fame. Her albums sold like hotcakes. And the remix album even entered the Guinness Book of Records. The star has confidently settled at its peak. Ben and Jennifer became the most popular Hollywood couple and received a touching nickname from fans of “Bennifer”.