Favorite men of sultry beauty Jennifer Lopez: from Affleck to Rodriguez

Many fans of Jennifer are sure that the famous actor was involved in the collapse of her second marriage. Lopez announced her engagement to him four months after she quickly completed the divorce. Ben presented her with a luxurious pink diamond ring for $ 1.5 million. Needless to say, many envied Ben. The girl from the Bronx has already starred in many films that brought her worldwide fame. Her albums sold like hotcakes. And the remix album even entered the Guinness Book of Records. The star has confidently settled at its peak. Ben and Jennifer became the most popular Hollywood couple and received a touching nickname from fans of “Bennifer”.
A beautiful stellar romance lasted a year and burst with a tremendous noise. On September 14, 2003, the artists canceled the wedding exactly one hour before the event. And in 2004 they finally broke up. Ben, who was called Jennifer’s boyfriend, was tired of being in the shadow of a bright girlfriend. He chose her namesake – actress Jennifer Garner. “When he invited me to leave, unable to withstand the pressure of the press and fans, I felt like my heart had been ripped out of my chest,” the star of the movie “Wedding Planner” later admitted.