For violation of the lockdown, Latvians will face a fine of up to € 2 thousand :: Society :: RBC

For non-observance of the lockdown restrictions in Latvia, an administrative fine in the amount of € 10-2000 can be imposed on an individual, and € 140-5000 for a legal person, according to the news portal Jauns.lv. The rules will be valid from October 21 to November 15.
The state police have informed that they will monitor compliance with the lockdown rules.
Monthly lockdown due to COVID to be introduced in Latvia
From October 21 to November 15, a lockdown has been announced in Latvia. Residents of the country must comply with the following restrictions:
- curfew from 20:00 to 5:00. An exception is travel to and from work;
- personal presence at work is allowed only for those involved in production, construction and vital sectors of the economy;
- the current holidays will be extended by one more week. Students in grades 1-3 will return to schools from November 1. Pupils in grades 4-12 will study remotely from November 1 to November 15;
- during this time, all shops will be closed, with the exception of convenience stores, grocery stores, pharmacies and pet stores;
- all recreational, sports and cultural events are prohibited.