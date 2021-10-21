For violation of the lockdown, Latvians will face a fine of up to € 2 thousand :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Toms Kalnins / EPA / TASS



For non-observance of the lockdown restrictions in Latvia, an administrative fine in the amount of € 10-2000 can be imposed on an individual, and € 140-5000 for a legal person, according to the news portal Jauns.lv. The rules will be valid from October 21 to November 15.

The state police have informed that they will monitor compliance with the lockdown rules.

From October 21 to November 15, a lockdown has been announced in Latvia. Residents of the country must comply with the following restrictions: