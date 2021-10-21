https://ria.ru/20211021/sanktsii-1755525966.html
France allowed the introduction of sanctions against Poland
PARIS, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The Secretary of State at the French Foreign Ministry, Clement Bon, did not rule out the imposition of sanctions against Poland, including financial ones, due to Warsaw’s decision on the priority of its constitution over EU norms. “First of all, it is necessary to continue the political dialogue … various sanctions, including financial ones, “Bon said on the LCI TV channel.” Europe is a sovereign, collective choice. Nobody forces anyone to join the European Union. At the same time, Bon does not believe that Poland wants to leave the European Union. “But I believe she is taking a risk by not following the general rules,” he added. Bon said that at the summit of EU heads of state and government, which opens on Thursday, no specific decision on Poland will be made. “We will give the Polish Prime Minister the opportunity to clarify the situation. He did this in the European Parliament on Tuesday. Unfortunately, it was not very convincing. He was, rather, aimed at provocation,” the Secretary of State said. He said that in the future, the procedure for imposing sanctions may begin, if Poland does not change its position in the coming months. Earlier, the Constitutional Court of Poland confirmed the superiority of the constitution of the republic over the legislation of the European Union against the background of several verdicts of the EU Court, which condemned the actions of the Polish authorities. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, instructed to study the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court in order to take further measures.
