Furniture for gamers appeared in Russian IKEA stores, created in conjunction with ASUS ROG

Back in September, IKEA announced the start of sales of furniture and accessories for gamers, which were developed in conjunction with the gaming brand ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG). Now gaming goods have reached Russian IKEA stores.

Furniture and other products announced a little over a month ago have reached domestic warehouses. Gaming chairs, tables and even a bedside table under the ROG brand have already appeared on sale. In addition to furniture, IKEA began selling accessories: mouse pads, wire holders, headphone stands and even posters. Earlier, IKEA promised to present about 30 products as part of a joint project with ASUS ROG.

“We worked in constant collaboration with ROG and met with professional and successful gamers– says one of the developers of gaming products Sofia Viktorsson. – We saw a need for ergonomic chairs that would be comfortable to sit on for hours playing a game, as well as for convenient furniture to store all the hardware and special accessories that would facilitate more precise movements. In addition, we have developed solutions that allow you to eat and drink accurately and safely without leaving your computer. “…

The results of cooperation can be found on the Russian version of the IKEA website. Gaming tables, created in collaboration with ASUS, cost from 10,999 rubles, gaming chairs – from 8,999 rubles.