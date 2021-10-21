German political scientist Rahr assessed the situation with Zeman | News | News

German political scientist and journalist, former adviser to the FRG government, Alexander Rahr, on Thursday, October 21, in an interview with Izvestia, expressed the opinion that the situation around Czech President Milos Zeman looks like a political intrigue.

According to him, in recent months, the Czech leader has often taken a position that runs counter to the policy of the country’s government, in particular, in the case of the explosions of military warehouses in Vrbetica, which escalated into a serious diplomatic crisis between the Russian Federation and the Czech Republic.

“As the president of the country, he spoke in favor of saving relations between the Czech Republic and even the European Union and Russia. I think many have not forgiven him for this. In other matters, he also stands for cooperation with Moscow, ”the expert noted.

The political scientist also pointed out that many inside the European Union do not like this behavior of Zeman, and the opponents of the president outside the country support those forces “who took this step – to declare him sick and remove him.”

At the same time, Rahr does not believe that the Russian topic is the most important here.

“But it so happens that the traditionally-minded politicians of Eastern Europe gravitate towards Russia, which is a different Europe and does not profess purely ultraliberal values. But the European liberal elites are beginning to defend themselves – they believe that they are losing, but they do not want to lose, ”he explained.

In addition, according to the political scientist, the right-wing forces are strengthening in Eastern Europe, and it is possible that in a couple of years in eastern Europe “countries will be guided by right-wing ideas, their own traditions.” This situation, he concluded, could cause an imbalance in the EU.

Earlier, on October 19, in an interview with Izvestia, Professor of the Faculty of Social Sciences of Charles University Jan Missler said that the removal of Milos Zeman from the presidency, which was called in the Czech Senate, could be a victory for his longtime critics. According to him, the chairman of the Senate Milos Shot from the ODS (Civil Democratic Party), who managed to get a statement from Zeman’s doctors about his inability to fulfill the duties of president, has long been considered an ardent opponent of the Czech leader.

At the same time, the expert made it clear that it is too early to write off Prime Minister Andrei Babish, who is leaving after losing in the recent parliamentary elections. Most likely, Babis will become a strong candidate in the next presidential election, “leading the fight against the alleged seizure of power by the right.”

Earlier that day, the constitutional commission of the Czech Senate unanimously agreed on the need to remove Zeman’s presidential powers. According to Art. 66 of the Czech Constitution, the powers of the head of state in this case will pass to the speaker of the lower house of parliament and the new prime minister, who will be appointed by the speaker’s decision.

On the eve, Vystrchil said that the upper house should initiate the procedure for depriving Zeman of his presidential powers. Vestchil noted the high likelihood that Zeman will not be able to return to his duties in the coming weeks.

Zeman was admitted to the Central Military Hospital (CVH) in Prague on October 10. As the chairman of the chamber of deputies (lower chamber) of the parliament of the republic Radek Vondrachek noted on October 14, the president is capable of fulfilling his duties. He did not divulge Zeman’s diagnosis.

At the same time, on October 13, the Denik N portal, citing its sources, reported that doctors diagnosed the President of the Czech Republic with hepatic encephalopathy. The 77-year-old leader is known to have leg neuropathy and is being treated for diabetes. In April of this year, he reported that he was forced to move in a wheelchair.