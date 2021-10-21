Get Ready To Launch Another Bitcoin ETF By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – This is a topic that has been in the conversation of analysts since the beginning of the week. The market applauds bitcoin hitting highs in anticipation of the imminent launch of the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ :), another exchange-traded fund investing in bitcoins, which has already received the approval of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Like the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE :), which went public earlier this week, this fund will also invest in futures on, and, according to MarketWatch, its annual operating expenses will be 0.95%.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas believed the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF would “likely” launch in the next few days after it was certified for listing on the Nasdaq last week. Balchunas later tweeted (NYSE 🙂 that the Varlkyrie fund “probably” will launch this Wednesday or Thursday, adding that ProShares will get “the entire market” for now.

Written by Laura Sanchez