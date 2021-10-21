Greece detained Ukrainian ATO veteran for war crimes – Gazeta.Ru

Greek border guards have arrested a Ukrainian citizen, a veteran of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) in Donbass, Ukrainian human rights activist Olga Reshetilova said. According to her, the Ukrainian was detained at the request of Lithuania, in which the man was found guilty in absentia of war crimes in the case of the events in Vilnius in January 1991.

“He was detained at the request of Lithuania, where on January 13 he was convicted in absentia in the so-called case. We are talking about the events of 1991, when the Soviet government, having sent troops to Lithuania, tried to force the country back to the USSR. Then, during the storming of military television in Vilnius, 15 people were killed, ”Reshetilova wrote in Facebook…

According to the human rights activist, the Ukrainian ATO veteran participated in the Soviet operation as a tank driver from the 107th motorized rifle division of the USSR Armed Forces. At the same time, he did not know that Lithuania was accusing him of war crimes.

Earlier it was reported that in Ukraine, Orthodox believers and ATO veterans staged a showdown for the temple.