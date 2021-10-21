Harry Potter star stunned with unusual outfit

Thus, the star supported the popular gender change trend in the world and showed a new outfit from a famous fashion designer.

Harry Potter star Emma Watson stunned with a new outfit. The actress appeared in public in an unusual dress that at the same time looked like a dress and trousers. Corresponding footage appeared on Instagram.

She wore a sumptuous gown from British-American fashion designer Harris Reed. The black-and-white dress merged smoothly into trousers on one side.

In addition, the outfit with ruffles exposed the actress’s back.

Emma appeared with loose hair and light makeup and complemented her image with laconic golden jewelry – earrings and a bracelet.

“Your tendency towards gender reassignment and acceptance is beautiful, vibrant and vital. Your goal to make fashion less harmful is so inspiring,” wrote the star.

We will remind, earlier Emma got into the lenses of the paparazzi with a ring on her ring finger.

Harry Potter star passed out at sports tournament

News from Correspondent.net in Telegram. Subscribe to our channel https://t.me/korrespondentnet