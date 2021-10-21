How DC fans cast Kristen Stewart as Joker in Batman with Pattinson

DC fans are wondering who could play the role of Joker in a future Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson. The moviegoers thought of the Twilight star’s co-star, actress Kristen Stewart, and jokingly proposed her candidacy in the hope of bringing the famous duo back. While the actress herself was wary of giving an unambiguous answer, fans made photoshoots with a celebrity, adding a wide red mouth and green hair to her.

The release of the new film adaptation of the DC comic book about the dark superhero Batman, in the role of which will be played by actor Robert Pattinson, is expected only in 2022. However, there are already lively discussions on the Web about the future picture, the trailer of which had previously captured the attention of moviegoers, as reported by Medialeaks. Although the upcoming film will likely not feature the Joker as Bruce Wayne’s main adversary, many fans are interested in who of the modern actors and actresses could play him.

Comic book lovers began to nominate themselves in retweets and replies to the viral post about the film.

Who could play the Joker in a movie starring Robert Pattinson?

While some fans saw the Joker in Adam Driver and Jake Gyllenhaal, others remembered Robert Pattinson’s colleague and former lover, Kristen Stewart. Apparently, in this way they jokingly or seriously decided to revive the famous romantic duet. This option was liked by so many commentators that it turned into a whole trend on Twitter.

Kristen Stewart. The answer is Kristen Stewart.

The flash mob and the candidacy of Kristen Stewart were also interested in Western media. The Variety correspondent talked to the actress and found out her opinion on this matter. When asked if she would agree to play a crazy villain, the movie star answered ambiguously.

I love the energy of this character. It really could have worked out well, ”Stewart said. – But let’s figure out something else. I don’t mind playing a weird and scary hero at all. This is not an unambiguous “no”, but not an absolute delight either. Let’s do something new.

Despite the doubts from the idol, fans grabbed even more firmly at the idea of ​​seeing Stewart in the form of the Joker. With the help of Photoshop and the power of imagination, Twitter users presented the movie characters of their dreams.

Some moviegoers decided to experiment with the Joker performed by singer Jared Leto.

Kristen Stewart Joker?

Others have realized their hopes of a return for the Twilight franchise by using an old vampire movie poster as the basis.

Kristen Stewart as Joker

One of Kristen Stewart’s old snapshots also helped some fans to fulfill their fantasies about the actress as a villain.

When fans want Kristen Stewart to play Joker as opposed to Robert Pattinson as Batman.

And someone did not bother at all, taking as a source a frame with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in a future film about the tragically deceased ex-wife of Prince Charles. Change your hair color, add bright colors to your makeup, and the Joker is ready.

However, not all moviegoers were delighted with the proposed candidacy. Some Twitter users began to argue whether a woman can play the role of Joker at all and whether it is worth so radically changing the usual distribution of gender roles in the DC universe.

