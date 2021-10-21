How Kim Kardashian celebrates 41 years: congratulations from loved ones and rare archive photos

Kris Jenner with daughter Kim Kardashian

Today Kim Kardashian celebrates her 41st birthday. Despite the fact that it is still early morning in the United States, many relatives and friends of the TV stars have already managed to congratulate her on the holiday. One of the first to do this was Kim’s older sister, 42-year-old Kourtney.

Along with new photos from her engagement to Travis Barker, she posted on Instagram several archived images of Kim taken at different years of her life. In the story, she also shared a short video in which she and Kim appear very young: the author of these touching shots, filmed on Kim’s second birthday, was the late father of the sisters, Robert Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian with her father Robert

Kim, Chloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Mom Kim Kardashian Kris Jenner also shared on her Instagram a series of archival photos on the occasion of her daughter’s birthday. In these shots, Kim can be seen both as a very baby and as a teenager. The carousel also features several relevant shots: one of them was taken during the Kardashian trip to Armenia with four children, and the other was taken on a tropical island on Kim’s last birthday.

Little Kim Kardashian with her mom Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian as a child

Happy birthday, my beautiful daughter! It’s hard to come to terms with how quickly time flies. You are in your prime, you have four amazing children and you are living your best life! It’s full of amazing things that you love to do as a whole family. You are always on the move, doing something for me, your brother and sisters and the whole family. You and I are very lucky. You are the most amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt and confident person. Thank you for the amazing journey that we take together through life. For being an excellent business partner. For the dreams and memories that we share together. I am immensely proud of you. I’m happy that God chose me as your mom, and I love you even more than you can imagine,

– congratulated daughter Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian with children

Some friends from the celebrity party have already congratulated Kim on her 41st birthday. Among them are Donatella Versace, Ricardo Tisci and many others. But the younger sisters Kim – Chloe, Kendall and Kylie – have not yet had time to leave her touching wishes. Nor did Kanye West, who is now in the process of divorcing Kim. Perhaps he simply decided not to do this in public, because even after parting, the ex-lovers maintained a very warm relationship. Many fans are even convinced that a reunion of the couple is not far off.

Ricardo Tisci and Kim Kardashian

Evangelo Busis and Kim Kardashian