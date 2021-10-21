How Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey became a study guide at London College

When Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry spoke with Oprah Winfrey, they hardly imagined that their interview would be so resonant. Of particular importance were the words of the ex-actress that she faced racism in the royal palace. This had the effect of a bomb exploding, and the whole world discussed for a long time that among the members of the royal family there were those who were very interested in the skin color of the future heir to Prince Harry. And yet, no one could have thought that even now, several months later, this information remains under discussion. Oprah Winfrey herself was surprised at how much noise the interview with the prince and his wife made.

Now it has become known that the topic of racism will be a topic of discussion for students of London College St. Dunstan’s College. Students at this educational institution will voice their thoughts on movements such as Black Lives Matter, and others related to the sensitive topic of racial prejudice. College director Nicholas Hewlett said the institution’s mission is not to make white students feel guilty, but to help all students understand the gravity of the race. “We want to help young people, regardless of their origin and skin color, to understand and understand all the delicacy and complexity of the existing problem, which is important for them and a significant part of the society in which they live.“Nicholas explained.

He also added that schools have a significant role to play in helping young people hear different points of view and form their own opinions. Well, it seems, it is not in vain that Megan and Harry entered the top 100 most influential people on the planet. No doubt they would approve of such a move on the part of the headmaster of the college.

