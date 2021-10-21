how the United States intends to act against China from a position of strength – RT in Russian

The United States must act from a position of strength in its relationship with Beijing. This was stated by Nicholas Burns, an American diplomat whom Joe Biden proposed to appoint as ambassador to China. At the Senate confirmation hearing, Burns noted that the United States and its allies must “support the freedom” of the Indo-Pacific region, which China seeks to dominate. Experts note that Beijing has enough capabilities to effectively resist Washington’s containment policy.

According to the diplomat, China is striving to become the most powerful actor in the Indo-Pacific region militarily, economically and politically.

The United States and its allies must support the freedom and openness of this region, Nicholas Burns emphasized. He also accused China of aggressive behavior towards India, Vietnam, the Philippines and other states in the South China Sea, as well as towards Japan.

“We will confront the PRC when necessary, including when Beijing takes measures that run counter to American values ​​and interests, threaten the security of the United States or our allies and partners, and undermine the rules-based world order.” – said the American diplomat.

At the same time, Burns noted that the United States can cooperate with the PRC in those areas where the interests of the countries coincide, for example, in combating climate change or the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Regional strategy

China has recently repeatedly criticized Washington’s policies in the Asia-Pacific region.

In particular, Beijing negatively assesses the creation of a new security partnership between the United States, Great Britain and Australia – AUKUS. The leaders of these countries announced its formation on 15 September. Within the framework of this association, the states plan to deepen military and military-technical cooperation, which meets “the interests of promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”

One of the key moments that caused a negative reaction from Beijing was the announcement of Australia that it will equip its fleet with nuclear submarines, the technology for the production of which will be transferred to it by the United States.

Thus, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian called Washington’s decision to transfer such technologies to Canberra “extremely irresponsible.”

According to him, this step will seriously undermine peace and stability in the region, intensify the arms race and damage global efforts to nonproliferate nuclear weapons.

Zhao Lijian recalled that Australia is a party to the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty. According to the diplomat, the transfer of such technologies to her proves that the United States and Great Britain are using nuclear exports as a tool for geopolitical games.

“The countries concerned should abandon cold-war and zero-sum thinking and narrow-minded geopolitical concepts, respect the will of the peoples of the region and do more to promote regional peace, stability and development. Otherwise, they will only harm their own interests, ”the Xinhua news agency quoted the diplomat as saying.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of the PRC announced that such a step can be regarded as an act of proliferation of nuclear weapons. This was announced at the end of September by the representative of the department Wu Qian.

“The United States and Great Britain, being nuclear powers, export to Australia, which is not a member of the nuclear club, such supersensitive technologies as nuclear submarines and highly enriched uranium suitable for creating nuclear weapons. However, the IAEA mechanisms do not have the capacity to conduct effective verification. This is in its pure form an act of proliferation of nuclear weapons, “- quotes a representative of the TASS department.

It should be noted that the formation of a new partnership was also criticized in Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that in this way the United States wants to erode the formats of dialogue and cooperation within ASEAN that already exist and are well-established in the Asia-Pacific region.

Hypersonic obstacle

Washington, in turn, expressed concern about the news of possible tests in the PRC of hypersonic weapons, which were reported by Western media. For example, the Financial Times on October 16, citing intelligence sources, reported that in August the Chinese side allegedly tested a hypersonic booster unit that could carry a nuclear warhead.

American intelligence agencies were caught off guard by the Chinese side’s capabilities in this area, the Financial Times said.

The head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin declined to comment on the tests, noting that the United States is closely monitoring China’s development in the field of advanced weapons systems.

In turn, White House spokesman Jen Psaki said that the United States is concerned about building up military capabilities, which China is striving for. She added that Washington remains consistent in its approach to Beijing and welcomes competition, but does not want it to escalate into conflict.

Former Deputy Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, Admiral James Winnefeld, in his comment to CBS News, called the event “an important surprise” for Washington. According to him, it “demonstrates the potential of possessing very long-range hypersonic weapons that can cause serious damage and with which we cannot do anything.”

It is worth noting that the PRC denies the military nature of the tests. So, Zhao Lijian said that the Western media reports do not correspond to reality, and the spacecraft was tested.

“These were tests of a spacecraft. They were organized to confirm the technology of reuse of the spacecraft, ”TASS quoted him as saying.

The Kremlin, in turn, said that Russia is not concerned about reports of a possible test by the Chinese side of hypersonic weapons. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.

“We have allied and partner relations with China, China is developing its armed forces, its weapons systems, without going beyond the framework of any international obligations,” Peskov emphasized.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman added that “the United States of America is also testing hypersonic weapons.”

“This is not the first year that funds have been allocated for this in the military budget, this is well known, this is absolutely transparent information,” recalled Dmitry Peskov.

As the director of the Center for East Asian and SCO Studies Alexander Lukin noted in a commentary to RT, at the hearings in the Senate, the candidate for the post of ambassador to the PRC, Burns made statements within the framework of the policy pursued by the United States, wishing to be approved for the position, and for this it is necessary to show rhetorical harshness. In this case, the “position of strength” in the case of the United States implies their global military capabilities.

“On the other hand, China has an army powerful enough to control the situation, at least in its region. In practice, the main thing is that, in addition to the demonstration of force, there is a constructive dialogue. Dialogue to these countries is necessary because they depend on each other economically, as trading partners, “the interlocutor of RT emphasized.

China is constantly preparing to respond to challenges from the United States, said Alexander Lukin.

“His entire military doctrine is generally aimed at countering American influence in the South China Sea. In addition, China is developing its nuclear forces. But nothing particularly new has happened. China has been pursuing such a policy for a long time, ”the political scientist explained.

Nicholas Burns is one of the most experienced and qualified American diplomats at the present time, said Vladimir Batyuk, head of the Center for Political-Military Studies at the Institute of the USA and Canada, RAS, in a conversation with RT.

“The very fact that he is being appointed ambassador to China shows the tremendous importance that Washington attaches to relations with the PRC. As for his statement, he said nothing fundamentally new. The US position, as outlined in official documents, is that the US should simultaneously contain China and conduct a dialogue with it. It was this point of view that Burns voiced, ”said the expert.

The United States is now the only country capable of projecting its conventional military power on a global scale, Batyuk emphasized.

“But thanks to the growth of the military power of China, and indeed of Russia, regions have appeared in the world where the United States can face superior military power from military-political opponents. For example, on the coast of China or in the Black Sea. Here, our and the Chinese military can carry out tactics called “restriction of access and denial of presence.” This is indeed a serious challenge to America’s absolute military superiority that they have enjoyed since the end of the Cold War. Now the situation is changing, ”the expert concluded.