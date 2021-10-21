how to get it and where it will be necessary to present it

The issue of introducing QR codes was discussed at a meeting of the operational headquarters for the prevention of the spread of coronavirus in the region. Experts suggest that the introduction of QR codes will stimulate citizens to get vaccinated.

Due to the insufficient number of vaccinated in the region, a daily increase in the number of cases has been observed for several weeks. 4.5 thousand beds were deployed in covid hospitals in the region; every day there are fewer and fewer places for patients.

“Last year we worked at the limit when there were 5900 beds. The occupancy rate was 90%. Today we have already deployed 4.5 thousand beds. If the situation continues to deteriorate, we will have nowhere to treat people. We cannot allow this to happen, ”Governor Viktor Tomenko addressed the participants of the operational headquarters.

The meeting discussed the experience of using QR codes in other Russian regions. In the Altai Territory, they decided to introduce QR-logging when visiting objects with a massive stay of people, for example, large shopping centers, cultural institutions and catering.

Deputy Minister of Culture of the Altai Territory Aleksey Bocharov told how the Territory is preparing for the introduction of QR codes in this industry.

“There is an understanding of how to launch the QR-protocol in our Altai Territory. The scheme looks simple: every citizen who has undergone the vaccination procedure receives a corresponding certificate through the personal account of the State Services portal. You can download it in PDF-format either to your phone, or print it out and attach it to your passport and carry it with you. With such a document, you can go to any cultural institution. At the entrance, you will be asked to present a QR code either from the smartphone screen or in a printed form. The code is read and the person enters the facility. We do not see any significant restrictions here. You need to get vaccinated, get a certificate and walk freely, ”explained Aleksey Bocharov.

In the near future, the authorities will determine a list of places, when visiting which the presentation of QR codes will become mandatory.