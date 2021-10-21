Hyundai Creta and urgent restyling: official teasers – Autoreview

The design of the new Creta turned out to be, to put it mildly, controversial, so Hyundai is urgently preparing a restyled version. Such cars have already come across photo spies on Korean roads, and now official design sketches have been published. Judging by them, the updated Creta will be similar to the senior Tucson crossover: the radiator grille with the cells of the running lights built into it will be almost the same for Creta.

It is curious that the teasers were unveiled by the Hyundai branch in Indonesia: this country will be the first where Creta will appear with a new design. Why Indonesia? Hyundai has almost finished building its own plant here, and the Creta will become the first model to enter its conveyor – with a new face right away. Apparently, the readiness of the updated model just coincided with the launch date of the local enterprise.

Judging by the teasers, only the front end design will change for Crete. The food and interior here are exactly the same as that of the Russian crossover – with additional sections of taillights on the fifth door and an eight-inch multimedia screen. But in Indonesia, a seven-seater version is expected, and with a standard body. The Koreans already have experience of placing two seats in a small trunk: it is in Indonesia that an even more compact crossover Kia Sonet 7 with a third row is being sold. Although an elongated Creta with a “normal” third row already exists in India under the name Hyundai Alcazar.

In Indonesia, the Creta with a new front end will be presented in November. How soon will restyling affect cars for other markets? For example, in India, the updated Cretu is expected in mid-2022, because there the second-generation model appeared at the beginning of 2020. We, apparently, will have to wait a little longer.