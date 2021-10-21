IBM shares fell 4.6% on weak quarterly results

IBM’s cloud revenue was lower than the company predicted

Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images



IBM shares plunged 4.2% to $ 135.85 per share on the postmarket on Wednesday, October 20. On Thursday premarket quotations continued to decline and at 12:36 Moscow time were at $ 135.25 per share (-4.6%).

The decline in the company’s shares began after the release of reports for the third quarter of 2021. IBM reported weaker-than-expected revenue – in three months it grew by only 0.3% to $ 17.6 billion. The consensus collected by the Refinitiv service expected growth to $ 17.77 billion.

The results “did not live up to our expectations,” IBM CEO Arvind Krishna told analysts during a conference call. At the same time, according to the results of the second quarter, revenue increased by the maximum value in three years (+ 3%, to $ 18.7 billion).

This time around, weak sales in the Global Technology Services and Systems segments have outpaced gains in the company’s highest hopes of Cloud & Cognitive Software and Global Business Services. …

Cloud & Cognitive Software – $ 5.7 billion (+ 2%);

Global Business Services – $ 4.4 billion (+ 11%);

Global Technology Services – $ 6.2 billion (-5%);

Systems – $ 1.1 billion (-12%).

Arvind Krishna acknowledged that the cloud segment was not in line with IBM’s internal forecasts, but noted a 17% increase in revenue in the Red Hat division. This developer company was acquired by IBM in 2019. It became central to IBM’s new strategy to single out unprofitable businesses and focus on the fast-growing cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

In early November, a separate company will become part of the managed infrastructure of Global Technology Services called Kyndryl. Some clients have refrained from launching projects this quarter due to the upcoming deal for the division, Krishna said.

Excluding Kyndryl’s revenue, the third quarter would have grown by 2.5%, IBM said in a statement.

Other important results from IBM Net profit – $ 1.1 billion (-33%);

Gross margin – 46.4%;

Free Cash Flow (FCF) – $ 1.2 billion (+ 0.1%);

Administrative expenses – $ 4.4 billion (-1%);

R&D costs – $ 1.6 billion (-7%);

Total debt – $ 54.5 billion (- $ 7 billion compared to the end of 2020)