IBM shares tumbled after a weak report. Is it worth selling them

The electronics industry patriarch closed the third quarter worse than expected. IBM’s revenues barely hit last year’s levels, while profits froze below dock levels. In the last minutes of the evening session, shares fell 5%, and on Thursday morning the situation did not improve. Let’s see if these securities are worth selling.

The main thing

– Near-zero revenue growth, if we count together with the lagging engineering and computer part of the business (it will be separated from IBM in November),

– Excluding departing divisions, revenue growth was 2.5% year-on-year, innovation areas showed double-digit dynamics,

– Shares plummeted on the postmarket, immediately after the report, by more than 5%.

Financial performance

– Revenue $ 17.62 billion against the expected $ 17.78 (a year ago it was $ 17.56 billion, two years ago – $ 18.03 billion),

– Earnings per share of $ 2.52, which is below the consensus ($ 2.53) and below the same quarters of previous years ($ 2.58 a year earlier and $ 2.68 two years earlier),

– Divisions of cloud computing generated $ 27.8 billion in revenue for the full year (+ 11%), a subsidiary of Red Hat, on the basis of which the whole of IBM is being modernized, showed 17% growth in the quarter.

Report Notes

The company’s management explains the weak dynamics of indicators by the fact that customers took a break before the division of IBM. In September, an abnormal decrease in the activity of customers of computer-server equipment was recorded. Clients are preparing to enter into contracts with a new legal entity in November, so as not to do this work twice.

In fact, the company already considers itself to be a cloud technology business, expecting an increase in margins after the ballast is dropped. Now the gross margin is only 48%. The spin-off Kyndryl will take over the historical part of IBM (production and maintenance of computers). The brand will remain with the new team and young subdivisions.

Dynamics of shares

The market reaction was extremely negative. Investors were disappointed not only by the nominal fall in performance below the target, but also by the modest dynamics of the innovative parts of the business. For cloud companies, growth in the range of 20% is not enough. IBM shares dropped to monthly lows.

The current drawdown is in line with the historical dynamics of this security. IBM has been stagnating since 2019, balancing in a wide long-term range of $ 110-160. The rise last spring was associated with hopes for modernization after the business split, but renewal is not proceeding as fast as investors would like.

Forecasts

Fundamentally, IBM now occupies the niche of undervalued tech companies. The market rates it on a P / E of $ 24.5, which is the same as a computer maker but not a digital giant. The updated multipliers give a mixed signal: P / B = 5.8, which is expensive; forward P / E = 12, which is cheap.

From a technical point of view, the company did not hold on to the growing trend, having just broken three key lines from top to bottom: the 20-, 50- and 200-day moving average. The sell-off with the opening of major US trading may continue. Immediate support lies near the $ 130 line (another 4% down).

Consolation for those who hold these securities, as before, will be a solid dividend. In annual terms, IBM is now paying 4.6%, the next payment is due in early November. The consensus forecast gives the expected growth of the stock of about 12% for the year with 65% of recommendations “hold”, 20% “buy” and only 5% “sell”.

BCS World of investments