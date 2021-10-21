Immunologists assessed the likelihood of immune paralysis after revaccination :: Society :: RBC

The scientist mentioned a publication in the journal Lancet, which said that repeated booster vaccinations with drugs of the same type can provoke serious health problems.

According to the expert, it is premature to talk about revaccination every six months. “We need to deal with this first. And then, there is a colossal difference, in some people, after three months, you can find the absence of antibodies after diseases, while in others, after 10 months, and after a year. Chasing deadlines here is the wrong approach, ”concluded the infectious disease specialist.

As the immunologist Vladimir Bolibok told RBC, the stories that revaccination can cause immune paralysis are nothing more than a myth.

“First, the immune system develops immunity, and the strength of this immunity depends on how often you encounter an infection. If you encounter it often, then the immune system will maintain the immune response and produce more and more protective antibodies and protective cells against this infection, ”he explained.

The term “immune paralysis” itself was linked by the immunologist with the discovery of the Russian scientist Aleksandr Bezredok, who in 1906 invented a way to deplete the immune response when injecting horse serum against diphtheria. This was required in order not to cause anaphylactic shock (a pathological reaction of the body that occurs when an allergen is injected, in this case, a medicine for diphtheria. – RBK), said the specialist.

“But to extrapolate the Bezredok phenomenon to the fact that the alleged frequent administration of vaccines causes immune paralysis is to call white black,” Bolibok emphasized.

As an illustration of his words, he cited the vaccination system in children, who are injected with many different vaccines in the first months of life.

“A child is vaccinated at three, four, five and six months, with an interval between vaccinations of only one and a half months – this scheme has been worked out for decades. And this scheme leads to the fact that a very good, persistent and long-term immune response occurs, ”he concluded.

In September, the Lancet magazine published an article, the authors of which stated the uselessness of mass revaccination, since too frequent or early administration of the booster vaccine against COVID-19 can cause myocarditis or Guillain-Barré syndrome.