In black panties and no pants: 14 ridiculous images of 41-year-old Kim Kardashian

In the gallery, we recall the cases when Kim Kardashian made a choice in favor of a gaudy outfit:

Over the years of popularity, the star has its own style chips, let’s figure it out when these very chips turn into mistakes. Let’s start with tight dresses – from the very first appearance on the red carpet, Kim loves everything that tightens and emphasizes her shape. The aspiration itself is commendable, but sometimes Kardashian tries to cram herself into a smaller size, or picks up a super slim neckline that forces her bust to think about running away.

The next feature is the gossamer dresses. The celebrity has a variety of dresses with holes, nets, or tangled straps. This is done, of course, to emphasize those very prominent places in Kim. All is well until the clothes start to look tattered, or the breasts are barely hidden behind the narrow transitions of her outfits.

Kim also shows a passion for everything transparent: dresses, skirts, pants, leggings – in her wardrobe there are certainly several of these things in flesh, black or silver (if transparency has a color at all). It is strange when such clothes are served in combination with tight panties and in the absence of a bra. Why then, in principle, are things needed if they do not hide anything?

Recently, following her colleagues, the reality diva has picked up the oversized trend, in which there are no boundaries yet (in every sense). Kimberly tends to drown in oversized jackets and seems to feel completely happy. Perhaps this is how she fulfills all the previous “naked” images – she was asked to hide behind, so she did her duty.