In Germany, archaeologists have discovered the remains of a medieval hipster
MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Archaeologists have discovered near the city of Nördlingen (Germany) the remains of a rich warrior who was buried in these lands fifteen hundred years ago with a horse, weapons, scissors and an ivory comb, reports the Daily Mail. Experts found that the man was between 40 and 50 years old. He died in the 6th century AD on the territory of modern Bavaria. They immediately noticed an unusual comb with fine teeth and carved images of animals that looked like gazelles fleeing from predators. Although combs are often found in medieval graves, such sumptuous objects were rare at the time. There are very few such examples. The excavations were carried out by scientists from the Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection (BLfD). In their opinion, the warrior used the comb to style his hair and beard. One and a half thousand years ago, he could have passed for a hipster. After examining the objects, German archaeologists concluded that this man was probably rich and important. In addition to a warrior, in the same area, scientists found the remains of a woman who at the time of her death was between 30 and 40 years old. Her grave contained no less valuable items, including jewelry, a weaving sword and canned eggs, but the most interesting artifact found during these archaeological excavations was a red Mediterranean-style ceramic bowl. According to experts, it has been preserved in excellent condition. Most likely, it was made in North Africa, on the territory of modern Tunisia. A cross is depicted at the base of the bowl, and symbols are carved along the edges. Experts believe that these marks may indicate the owner’s name. But they still have to conduct a number of studies to determine exactly what this inscription means.
