In Moscow and the region announced a lockdown from October 28 to November 7

The Moscow authorities announced a lockdown from October 28 to November 7 – the MFC, cafes and restaurants, dentistry, non-food stores, fitness clubs, beauty salons, cinemas and other organizations will be closed. The same measures have been introduced in the Moscow region.

Photo: Agency “Moscow”

It will be possible to get to museums and theaters by QR codes.

Grocery stores and pharmacies will continue to operate. Restaurants and cafes will be takeaway.

The provision of public services will be suspended – in the centers “My Documents” and the premises of government agencies.

Holidays will be announced in schools and kindergartens.

Since November 8, QR codes are introduced in Moscow to attend events of more than 500 people. Transport cards of unvaccinated people over 60 will be blocked.

According to Dozhd’s interlocutor, close to the Moscow headquarters, the Moscow mayor’s office decided to impose restrictions from October 28 to November 7 – more than a week, as introduced by Putin’s decree – because it is more effective in terms of breaking the chains of infection than one a week.

Moscow and the region are leaders in the number of new cases of covid. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the situation with the coronavirus in Moscow is developing according to the worst scenario. “In the coming days, we will reach historic peaks in the incidence of covid,” Sobyanin wrote.

He added that the lockdown “will allow in a short time to break the maximum number of chains of the spread of the disease.” “Let’s take a little rest and help preserve the lives and health of many people. And then the city will be able to return to normal life, ”the mayor said.