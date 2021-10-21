https://ria.ru/20211021/koronavirus-1755556487.html
In Moscow, on non-working days, only urgent state services will be provided
In Moscow, on non-working days, only urgent state services will be provided
Only urgent public services will be provided in Moscow on non-working days
21.10.2021
2021-10-21T12: 27
2021-10-21T12: 27
2021-10-21T12: 59
spread of coronavirus
society
Moscow
Sergei Sobyanin
coronavirus in Russia
RIA Novosti In Moscow on non-working days will suspend the provision of public services, with the exception of urgent, in the centers “My Documents” and city authorities, said Sergei Sobyanin. The provision of public services in electronic form will remain in full. The sale of goods and the provision of services by remote means will not be limited.
Moscow
news
ru-RU
society, moscow, sergey sobyanin, coronavirus in russia
