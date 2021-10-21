https://ria.ru/20211021/koronavirus-1755556487.html

In Moscow, on non-working days, only urgent state services will be provided

In Moscow, on non-working days, only urgent state services will be provided – RIA Novosti, 10/21/2021

Only urgent public services will be provided in Moscow on non-working days

2021-10-21

2021-10-21T12: 27

2021-10-21T12: 59

spread of coronavirus

society

Moscow

Sergei Sobyanin

coronavirus in Russia

In Moscow on non-working days will suspend the provision of public services, with the exception of urgent, in the centers "My Documents" and city authorities, said Sergei Sobyanin. The provision of public services in electronic form will remain in full. The sale of goods and the provision of services by remote means will not be limited.

Moscow

2021

moscow, sergey sobyanin, coronavirus in russia