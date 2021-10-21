https://ria.ru/20211021/moskva-1755555300.html
In Moscow, the work of catering and culture enterprises will be suspended
2021-10-21T12: 23
2021-10-21T12: 23
2021-10-21T13: 11
MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. In Moscow, during non-working days from October 28 to November 7, the work of organizations in the sphere of trade, services, catering, sports and others is suspended, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in his personal blog. , sports, culture, recreation, entertainment, film screenings and others, with the exception of the sale of medicines, food and other essential goods, “Sobyanin said. Moscow theaters and museums can continue to operate on non-working days, but provided that the occupancy rate is no more than 50% and the use of QR codes, the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin said in his blog. “Theaters and museums can continue to work. However, visiting them will be possible only if the premises are not more than 50% occupied, the use of QR codes and protective masks. make similar decisions in relation to the cultural organizations subordinate to them, “he wrote.
