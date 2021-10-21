In Russia, for the first time, more than 36 thousand COVID-19 patients were detected per day :: Society :: RBC

The Samara and Nizhny Novgorod regions, Crimea and other regions of Russia reached historic highs in terms of the number of COVID-19 infections per day. In Moscow, the number of infections per day increased by more than a third

Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS



Over the past day, 36,339 cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 have been detected in Russia, which has become a new absolute record since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the federal operational headquarters. Compared to the previous day, the number of infections increased immediately by 2266 or 6.65% (it was 34 073).

A sharp increase in the number of detected infections occurred against the background of an increase in the number of tests performed. Over the past day, 624 thousand tests for coronavirus were carried out in Russia, while the day before only 512 thousand the disease of a new coronavirus infection and provide assistance to our citizens as early as possible. “

The number of infections increased most strongly in Moscow – from 5847 to 7897. In one day, the increase in the number of newly diagnosed patients in the capital increased by more than 35%, or by more than two thousand. The previous time, a larger number of patients with COVID-19 were detected in Moscow on June 26 (8457). 1531 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the capital per day.

The three leaders in terms of the number of COVID-19 infections also included St. Petersburg (3280) and the Moscow region (2318).

New highs in the number of COVID-19 infections per day were reached, in particular: