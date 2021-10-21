In Russia, the daily mortality record from COVID has been updated for the third day in a row :: Society :: RBC

Over the past 24 hours, 1,036 deaths have been recorded in the country due to the consequences of the coronavirus. 1028 people with COVID-19 died in Russia the day before, and 1015 patients died on October 19

Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC



Over the past day, 1,036 people have died from coronavirus in Russia, according to the operational headquarters. This is a new high since the beginning of the pandemic, the previous record was set the day before (1028).

The record for deaths from coronavirus in Russia is updated for the third day in a row. So, on October 19, 1,015 people with COVID-19 died in the country. More than 1 thousand victims were first recorded on October 16 (1002).

According to the calculations of the headquarters, over the past 24 hours, most deaths were recorded in Moscow (77). This is followed by St. Petersburg (68), Krasnodar Territory (41), Nizhny Novgorod Region (40), Bashkiria (36), Sverdlovsk Region (36), Stavropol (34) and Perm (31) Territories.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the headquarters, is 227 389. Most of them since the beginning of the spread of the infection were recorded in Moscow (30 458), St. Petersburg (23 162) and the Moscow region (8397).

In its statistics, the headquarters takes into account only those cases when the coronavirus became the main cause of death. These data differ from the data of Rosstat, which only from April last year to August this year counted more than 413 thousand deaths. The department includes in its statistics those who died from other diseases against the background of COVID-19, as well as those who were found to have the virus after death.