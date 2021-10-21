In Sochi, the summer influx of tourists was predicted during the non-working week :: Society :: RBC

The fact that in the near future the flow of tourists to the Krasnodar Territory will increase was also said on Thursday by the head of the region, Veniamin Kondratyev. This, in his opinion, will be facilitated by warm weather. He called for “everything to be done to prevent an outbreak of disease” at the resorts.

Tatyana Grechanaya, deputy head of the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor, reported that now there are no active foci of coronavirus spread in the region, and the growth rate of the number of cases is lower than in Russia as a whole (9.9%).

The past summer season for the resorts of the Krasnodar Territory began well: in May-June, hotels, sanatoriums, cafes and restaurants earned 34% more than in the same period of the pre-pandemic 2019. In particular, over the same two months, the turnover of hotels increased by more than one and a half times.

However, on July 1, COVID restrictions began to operate in the region: only tourists with a negative PCR test result were accommodated in hotels, boarding houses and sanatoriums. Since August, the authorities have planned to further tighten anti-coronavirus measures and allow only fully vaccinated people to move in. However, the tourist industry warned that the flow of tourists could collapse because of this, and the authorities somewhat relaxed the requirements. They allowed those who had only the first vaccination or are ready to be vaccinated in the Krasnodar Territory during the first three days of their stay at the resort to visit hotels and sanatoriums.

As a result, from January to August, the tourist flow increased 1.6 times compared to 2020. During the summer, it grew by one and a half times. “The summer season, spent in conditions of sanitary and epidemiological restrictions, can be safely considered successful for the resort. For example, in June our city was visited by more than 870 thousand tourists, which is twice as much as last year, ”Kopaigorodsky said.

At the same time, Rosturizm reported in August that the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic led to a drop in hotel bookings by 20-30%. Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze in a conversation with RBC noted that the demand for tours with accommodation in hotels in August fell by 25-30%.