https://ria.ru/20211021/nerabochie_dni-1755575756.html
In the Krasnodar Territory, non-working days were introduced from October 30
Non-working days have been introduced in the Krasnodar Territory from October 30 – RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
In the Krasnodar Territory, non-working days were introduced from October 30
The Krasnodar Territory decided not to introduce additional weekends, the days from October 30 to November 7 will be non-working in the region, said the governor of the Territory Veniamin … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
2021-10-21T13: 41
2021-10-21T13: 41
2021-10-21T13: 56
society
Krasnodar region
spread of coronavirus
vladimir putin
tatiana golikova
health – society
coronaviruses
Veniamin Kondratyev
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/05/1748754697_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c39e1de5a02f3572493a49816a918b88.jpg
SOCHI, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The Krasnodar Territory decided not to introduce additional weekends, the days from October 30 to November 7 will be non-working in the region, said the governor of the region Veniamin Kondratyev. – wrote Kondratyev in his Telegram channel. Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova proposed to appeal to Vladimir Putin with the initiative to introduce non-working days from October 30 to November 7. The President of the Russian Federation supported this initiative.
https://ria.ru/20211021/nerabochie_dni-1755575886.html
Krasnodar region
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/05/1748754697_341-0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_83f7718b1b902d4686e74854a5c69140.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, krasnodar region, vladimir putin, tatiana golikova, health – society, coronaviruses, veniamin kondratyev, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia
In the Krasnodar Territory, non-working days were introduced from October 30