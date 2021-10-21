https://ria.ru/20211021/nerabochie_dni-1755575756.html

In the Krasnodar Territory, non-working days were introduced from October 30

SOCHI, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The Krasnodar Territory decided not to introduce additional weekends, the days from October 30 to November 7 will be non-working in the region, said the governor of the region Veniamin Kondratyev. – wrote Kondratyev in his Telegram channel. Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova proposed to appeal to Vladimir Putin with the initiative to introduce non-working days from October 30 to November 7. The President of the Russian Federation supported this initiative.

Krasnodar region

Russia

