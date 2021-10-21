In the Kursk region, from October 25, the shopping center was closed and new restrictions were introduced

– Enterprises are ready to make a written appeal so that vaccinated people are stimulated, – said the 1st Deputy Governor Alexei Smirnov. – I would suggest, as in the Moscow region, for those shops, cafes where the staff is vaccinated, to allow work and accept those people who are vaccinated. For the rest, introduce restrictions. Then it will be clearer to people that it is necessary to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

– Announcement of non-working days is an appeal to stay at home as much as possible and minimize all contacts. And if we have shops, cafes, restaurants, people will spend time there, and in fact they get sick with vaccinations, – noted Roman Starovoit.

– Fitness clubs, theaters, restaurants remain to work. It is impossible to check the QR code in the shopping center. If we leave them open, it doesn’t matter that we do nothing. We need to check the QR code and passport. The shopping center does not provide full verification. If the shopping centers are ready to do this, please! But nowhere has it been done! – said Deputy Governor Andrei Belostotsky.

– There is a national project BKD, a modern urban environment where courtyards are being renovated. The work takes place on the street. Can they be resolved? – asked the head of Kursk, Viktor Karamyshev. – If we drop out for 2 weeks, it will be difficult to complete everything.

– It is obvious, we are not stopping the construction, – the governor answered.

– Children who have gone on vacation will now go to the shopping center. Our children end up in intensive care with covid! – Belostotsky was indignant. – It is necessary that everyone be outdoors as much as possible, at home, but not in shopping centers! I do not see that industrial enterprises are vaccinated, that all shopping centers are massively grafted! This is what you need to think about, and not defend, so that shopping centers are open!

– It turns out that we will close only stores such as shoes, clothing and other non-essential goods. And children’s shops that sell children’s clothing and baby food, Roman Starovoit reflects. – They should probably be left working …

– I suggest at least the first week to introduce tough measures. Otherwise, non-working days will not fulfill their function – it will be wasted time and effort. We will not achieve a result if we do not restrict the movement of people, – the head of the regional Rospotrebnadzor entered the conversation. – We will not break the chain of infections otherwise. Tough measures must be introduced! At the same time, in those places where there is low traffic, you must leave the entrance using QR codes.

– Yes, stand-alone cafes, restaurants, beauty salons – it’s easier to control there, – the governor concluded.

– It is necessary to draw up a list of enterprises that are able to provide control through a QR code and draw up a register, – suggested the 1st deputy head of the region Alexey Smirnov.

“It seems to me that everything should be closed, except for grocery stores, pharmacies, children’s stores with baby food, as well as pet stores,” said Roman Starovoit. – But the owners of shopping malls need to provide some kind of support.

– Stores with children’s clothing should be closed, – said Deputy Governor Andrei Belostotsky. – Stores selling food, clothing, and hygiene products must work.

As a result, it was decided to cancel the reduced fare on public transport. Play matches without spectators. Suspend the activity of the shopping center. Vaccination points, grocery stores, children’s food stores, pharmacies and pet stores will operate. Individuals 65 years and older who do not have vaccinations must be in self-isolation from October 25. Cancel concerts and circus performances. Cafes and restaurants in detached buildings continue to operate subject to vaccination of employees and verification of the QR code from customers. In kindergartens, the work of duty groups is provided.