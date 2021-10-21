https://ria.ru/20211021/koronavirus-1755559466.html

In the Moscow region, non-working days were established from October 28 to November 7

Non-working days in the Moscow region are set from October 28 to November 7 inclusive in connection with the situation with coronavirus, according to the telegram channel of the Governor of RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Non-working days in the Moscow region are established from October 28 to November 7 inclusive in connection with the situation with the coronavirus, according to the telegram channel of the Governor of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov “Vorobiev LIVE.” In the Moscow region: From 10/28/2021 to 11/07/2021, non-working days are set in the Moscow region, “the message says. 1) state registration of birth when organizing its provision in medical organizations carrying out medical activities in the territory of the Moscow region, providing medical services for obstetrics and in the postpartum period; 2) state registration of divorce, if the date of state registration of divorce is set in the period from October 28, 2021 to November 7, 2021 (inclusive); 3) state registration of marriage, if the date of state registration is set in the period from October 28, 2021 to November 7, 2021 (inclusive), exclusively in a non-ceremonial atmosphere in the presence of persons entering into marriage, not allowing invited persons, in compliance with the restrictions established by a legal act Main Department of Civil Registry of the Moscow Region; 4) state registration of death. At the same time, state and other services, the provision of which is possible in electronic form, are provided exclusively in electronic form. Applicants do not lose the rights for which they applied. The term for such actions, as well as the term for the provision of state and other services (implementation of state functions), is subject to an extension of 11 calendar days, according to the resolution of the head of the Moscow Region. , cultural, exhibition, advertising, entertainment and other similar events, including in parks of culture and recreation, shopping and entertainment centers, nightclubs, discos, karaoke, bowling, go-karting, library exhibition halls and other similar places. and workers in buildings, structures, structures (premises in them), on the territory in which the sale of goods, performance of work, provision of services is carried out, including: restaurants, cafes, canteens, buffets, bars, snack bars and other catering establishments, including in parks of culture and recreation. The exception is take-out service and delivery of orders, I will be able to operate restaurants in hotels where there is no access by strangers, as well as canteens of companies, where only employees of these companies can get.

