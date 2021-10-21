In the Russian Federation, more than 36 thousand people became infected with coronavirus for the first time

Moscow and St. Petersburg lead in the number of cases

In the Russian Federation, 36,339 people were infected with coronavirus infection. The day before, 34,073 Russians fell ill. This information is provided by the federal headquarters for the fight against COVID-19.

“Over the past day in Russia, 36,339 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions,” the organization’s official website says.

Moscow is the leader in the number of new cases – 7 897 per day. Then there is St. Petersburg – 3280 and Moscow region 2318. Among the Ural regions, Perm Territory is in first place – 617, then the Sverdlovsk region – 610. In the Chelyabinsk region there are 425 cases, in the Tyumen region – 318, in the Kurgan region – 185, in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug 234 and YNAO – 127.

Despite the statistics of mortality and infection with COVID-19, mandatory vaccination became one of the main fears of Russians in the third quarter of 2021. This is reported in the report “National Anxiety Index”, prepared by the company for the development of public relations (CROS).