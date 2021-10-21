In the UK, a one-year-old car is more expensive than a new equivalent

High rates of inflation, coupled with a shortage of a number of goods, lead to extraordinary distortions in the economy. According to Auto Trader Group Plc, 17% of used cars on the secondary market are now more expensive than new ones. The average cost of a used car has increased by 25% compared to last year.

Slightly less growth is seen in real estate, where it reached 10.6% year on year. At the same time, an acceleration in the growth of prices is recorded: from July to August, on average, housing prices increased by 2.9%; and the number of transactions increased by 20.9% compared to August last year.

The excitement is caused by high inflationary expectations, which are pushing the British to buy durable goods. This trend is seen around the world, but in the UK the problem is being felt more acutely due to new customs regulations and a lack of truck drivers.

On October 19, the head of the UK Road Transport Association, Duncan Buchanan, expressed concern that the supply problem would last until the end of the year, and government support in the form of training new personnel would have an impact no earlier than 2022. The government has launched a temporary visa program for foreign truck drivers, but bureaucratic delays are leading to a three-week delay in processing applications. So, last week, about 300 applications were submitted, but only 20 were approved.

Due to a lack of staff, richer companies are luring drivers to their place, as a result of which their average salary has increased by 10-20%. This is a direct path to accelerating inflation, because an increase in wealth leads to an increase in consumer activity and an increased demand for goods and services.

Inflation in the UK,%

Now the rates exceed 3%, but in some sectors of the economy they reach double-digit values. The Bank of England has already signaled to the market that it will not delay tightening monetary policy in the event of successful vaccinations, lowering and further growth in prices.

A number of experts believe that the UK will be the first among the G7 countries to move to raising interest rates. Traders are already incorporating this perspective into pound versus and. If at a meeting on November 4, the Bank of England confirms its intention to curtail stimulus, the pound will receive a reason for further strengthening.

