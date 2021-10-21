https://ria.ru/20211021/shkolnitsa-1755630950.html

In Vologda, they said goodbye to the murdered nine-year-old schoolgirl

In Vologda, they said goodbye to the murdered nine-year-old schoolgirl

Farewell to the murdered 9-year-old girl took place on Thursday at the Vologda Cathedral, the press service of the city administration told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

S.-PETERSBURG, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Farewell to the murdered 9-year-old girl took place on Thursday at the Vologda Cathedral, the press service of the city administration told RIA Novosti. “The girl’s farewell and funeral took place today. There were a lot of people. They brought flowers and toys. very touching words, from which everyone’s heart sank, “- said the city administration. Within an hour, the residents of Vologda came to the coffin of the deceased with flowers and toys, expressed condolences to the girl’s family and friends. Among those who wanted to say goodbye to her was the mayor of Vologda, Sergei Voropanov. Volunteers and rescuers who took part in the search operation accompanied the girl on her last journey. According to the Investigative Committee, on October 16, a resident of Vologda, Ulyana Lanskaya, lured two girls to her apartment, buying them sweets: she then released one and killed the other. She was detained in Karelia, on Thursday the court arrested Lanskaya for two months. A criminal case was initiated against the mother of the deceased girl under the article on leaving her in danger. In addition, the investigators opened a criminal case on the negligence of employees of the prevention system, who did not remove the child from the family in a timely manner.

Vologda

